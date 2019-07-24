Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Tops $295.88 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $295.88 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Koinex, Binance and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00299231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.01716354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00119665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,570,522 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Cobinhood, Binance, WazirX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Zebpay, HitBTC, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Upbit, Liqui, BitBay, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CPDAX, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDCM, Bittrex, Livecoin, Kyber Network, ABCC, DDEX, ChaoEX, Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Koinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

