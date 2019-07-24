BCE Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report issued on Friday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.72 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial set a C$70.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.40.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. BCE has a twelve month low of C$50.72 and a twelve month high of C$62.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 95.88%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.