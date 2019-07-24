Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 42,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $12.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19.

About Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.