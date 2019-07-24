Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.45.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.25. 727,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.29.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

