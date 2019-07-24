Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,620 Average PT from Analysts

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,620 ($47.30).

A number of analysts have commented on BWY shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,985 ($39.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,789.72. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,233 ($42.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

