Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $-0.12–0.04 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $245.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.64 million.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.56.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

