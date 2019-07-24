Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Big Lots by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

