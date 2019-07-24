BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.59. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 6,731 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 120.91% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. As a group, analysts predict that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

