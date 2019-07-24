BitTorrent Price Reaches $0.0009 (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $181.45 million and approximately $39.54 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00298815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.01710923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00119827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

