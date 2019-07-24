Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413,272 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 13.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 2.93% of Black Stone Minerals worth $93,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 54.8% in the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 297,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 151,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $87,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Holbrook F. Dorn sold 15,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $284,276.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 730,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,517,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,863 shares of company stock valued at $571,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 83,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54. Black Stone Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

