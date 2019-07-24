BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, approximately 18,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 61,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 19.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 75.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

