BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,934,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 5,049.8% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total transaction of $35,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $15,163,636. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $478.83. 3,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,014. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

