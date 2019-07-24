BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (NYSE:BSE) Trading Up 0.4%

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.56, approximately 3,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

