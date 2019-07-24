Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blackstone Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 3,640.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,870,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 261,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,339,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,786,000 after purchasing an additional 186,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,163,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 170,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 303,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 150,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,672,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 652,858 shares of company stock valued at $15,784,594. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

