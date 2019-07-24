BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst (LON:BCI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 329 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.30), 22,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $339.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 1,561 shares of BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.98 ($6,486.32).

