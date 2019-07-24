BMO Capital Markets Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $150.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $8.46 on Wednesday, reaching $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,481,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,104,000 after buying an additional 240,456 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.