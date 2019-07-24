BMO Capital Markets Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $120.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.87.

Celanese stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.02. 291,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30. Celanese has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

