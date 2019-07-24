BMO Capital Markets Trims Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Target Price to $27.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,185. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Thomas bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,506.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.