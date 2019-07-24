Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) vs. Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Boc Hong Kong alerts:

0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Societe Generale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societe Generale has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Societe Generale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $11.48 billion 3.69 $4.08 billion N/A N/A Societe Generale $29.77 billion 0.70 $4.56 billion $1.16 4.48

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than Boc Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boc Hong Kong and Societe Generale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 0 0 1 4.00 Societe Generale 3 4 3 0 2.00

Societe Generale has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 756.59%. Given Societe Generale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Societe Generale is more favorable than Boc Hong Kong.

Profitability

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Societe Generale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Societe Generale 14.59% 6.16% 0.30%

Dividends

Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $4.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Societe Generale pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Societe Generale beats Boc Hong Kong on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Boc Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boc Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.