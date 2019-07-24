Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.71. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

