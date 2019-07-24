Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.06.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.