Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Raised by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.06.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $9.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.