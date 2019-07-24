Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. 11,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

