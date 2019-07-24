Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,216. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $138.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $461,086.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $712,512.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 35,810 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $4,422,893.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

