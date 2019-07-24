Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cerner by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 307,694 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after buying an additional 342,029 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $3,324,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

