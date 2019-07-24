Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $27.30 Million Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Raytheon worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 6.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Raytheon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 51,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.32. 2,087,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

