Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 18,675,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,717,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.50.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

