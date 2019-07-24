Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $13.72 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 319,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 98,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. 37,244,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,934,477. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

