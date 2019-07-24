Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 18,031 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $3,040,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

