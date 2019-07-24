Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 159.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,937. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.70. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.95.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.