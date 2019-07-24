Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $17.61 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 224,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,612,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. 1,877,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

