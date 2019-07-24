BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at Svb Leerink

Investment analysts at Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 4,705,900 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 55,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,408,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,944,500.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

