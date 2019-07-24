Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.51

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $11.60. Brightcove shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 5,310 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $432.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,481,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 438,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

