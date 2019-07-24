Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. EVO Payments also reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.01.

EVOP stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $59,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $103,281.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,263.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in EVO Payments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in EVO Payments by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EVO Payments by 1,226.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

