Brokerages Anticipate eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2019

Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eXp World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). eXp World posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that eXp World will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eXp World.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 72.09%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $107,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,784 over the last ninety days. 43.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 107,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. eXp World has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $688.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 4.31.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Earnings History and Estimates for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

