Brokerages Anticipate Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $57.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 19 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRBI. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RRBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.18. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 9,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $409,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

