Brokerages Expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Starwood Property Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 84,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,600. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

