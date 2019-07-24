Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) PT at $70.33

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

AAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 626,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,286. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.50, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $63,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,559.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $3,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,165,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,033. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $5,446,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 324.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

