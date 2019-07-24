Brokerages Set Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Price Target at $14.75

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 279,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $796.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 60.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 83,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $962,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $63,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,571 shares of company stock worth $9,449,631 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 588,862 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $7,622,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 255,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.