Brokerages Set Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Target Price at $12.50

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,131,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after buying an additional 810,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 0.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,668,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth $6,406,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 12,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,936. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

