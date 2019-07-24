Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $43.63

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,118. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in UDR by 5.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $3,135,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 24,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

