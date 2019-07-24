Brokerages Set WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) PT at $31.00

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

WJAFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

WJAFF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.