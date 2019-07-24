Brokers Set Expectations for Antibe Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ATE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. 310,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,508. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

