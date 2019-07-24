Brokers Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of CFG opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,048,000 after acquiring an additional 398,877 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

