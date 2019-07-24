Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $35.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 6,417 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 278.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,422,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,302,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,555,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,871,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 917,577 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,095.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 640,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.