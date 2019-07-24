Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) Trading Down 6.3%

Bubs Australia Ltd (ASX:BUB) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.35 ($0.95) and last traded at A$1.35 ($0.95), 11,947,616 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.44 ($1.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $685.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.15.

In related news, insider Kristy-Lee Carr sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05), for a total transaction of A$5,920,000.00 ($4,198,581.56).

Bubs Australia Company Profile (ASX:BUB)

Bubs Australia Limited produces and sells organic baby food and goat milk infant formula products in Australia, China, and internationally. It also offers fresh dairy products, such as powder, yoghurt, and milk. The company sells its products to supermarkets, pharmacy chains, and e-commerce platforms.

