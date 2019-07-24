Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.79

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.79 and last traded at $184.33, with a volume of 7977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,158,529.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,174,109.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $135,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,471,516 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

