Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.46 Million

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00298291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.01698549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00120301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes’ genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org.

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.