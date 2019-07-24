Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,672.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $123.56 million and approximately $19,672.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00819440 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007435 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004303 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TradeOgre, Crex24, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Coindeal, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

