Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems traded as high as $75.84 and last traded at $75.84, with a volume of 1493260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $274,724.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 83,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.